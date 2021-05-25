Commerce Bank Buys 518 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

MTB stock opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.60. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

