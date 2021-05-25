Impact Healthcare REIT plc (LON:IHR) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60

Impact Healthcare REIT plc (LON:IHR) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Impact Healthcare REIT’s previous dividend of $1.57. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON IHR opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £357.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.43. Impact Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 93.40 ($1.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 117 ($1.53). The company has a quick ratio of 23.81, a current ratio of 23.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Get Impact Healthcare REIT alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Impact Healthcare REIT Plc is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It primarily acquires, owns, leases, renovates, extends and redevelops high quality healthcare real estate assets. Impact Healthcare REIT Plc was formed on 7 November 2016 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.