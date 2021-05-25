Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.