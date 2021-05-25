Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

