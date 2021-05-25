Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 8,623 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

