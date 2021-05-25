Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by 38.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to earn $10.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS opened at $168.25 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.