Anchor Price Hits $0.80 on Major Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002149 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $22,414.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00066344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $338.74 or 0.00908572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.57 or 0.09429593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.