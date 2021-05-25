The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

The Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend payment by 6.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. The Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $302.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $182.48 and a 1-year high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

