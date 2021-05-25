The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.
The Estée Lauder Companies has increased its dividend payment by 6.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. The Estée Lauder Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies to earn $7.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.7%.
The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $302.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $182.48 and a 1-year high of $318.34.
In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,184,667 shares of company stock valued at $618,854,807 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.00.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
