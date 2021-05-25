Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $785.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

