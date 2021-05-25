Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,044.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,044 ($39.77) and last traded at GBX 2,970 ($38.80), with a volume of 83904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,920 ($38.15).

DPLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities upgraded Diploma to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,620 ($34.23).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,818.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,430.80. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

