The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.090-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $227.53 million-$227.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $222.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

NYSE:TCS opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.25. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $19.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

