Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $549.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Beazer Homes USA news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,011 shares of company stock worth $505,764. 7.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

