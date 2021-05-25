Cerecor Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cerecor in a report released on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 1,653.76%.

CERC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CERC opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. Cerecor has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $275,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

