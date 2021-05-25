Meridian Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $76.29 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55.

