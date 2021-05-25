American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO Carl H. Lindner III Sells 63,240 Shares

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $8,268,630.00.

Carl H. Lindner III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of American Financial Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $131.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.93. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $133.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

