Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 353 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Progressive by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $73.66 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.