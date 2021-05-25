Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 91.23%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on COO. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.00.

NYSE:COO opened at $394.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 31,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in The Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,528 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

