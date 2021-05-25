Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,344 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 993.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

