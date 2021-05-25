Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.