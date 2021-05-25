Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $104.28 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.03 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

