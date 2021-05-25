Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,743 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

