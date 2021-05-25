Credit Suisse Group Reiterates £110 Price Target for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) received a £110 ($143.72) price target from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 71.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JET. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £104.60 ($136.66) to GBX 9,676 ($126.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £101.56 ($132.68).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,424.81 ($83.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.56 billion and a PE ratio of -69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,170.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,635.02. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

