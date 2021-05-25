Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded to Buy by MKM Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.
CGC opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.
