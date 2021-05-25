Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded to Buy by MKM Partners

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark lowered Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $21,249,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after purchasing an additional 792,492 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 432.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 945,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 768,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 403,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 458,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 345,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.