Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 8,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Hologic by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,545,000 after purchasing an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

