Telsey Advisory Group Boosts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $35.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.95.

GPS stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The Gap has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 526,328 shares of company stock worth $16,878,848. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

