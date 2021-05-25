Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 262 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $181.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $110.90 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.05.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

