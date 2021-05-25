Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.67% from the company’s current price.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.10.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a market cap of $853.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

