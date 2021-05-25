Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at $8,552,723.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,091 shares of company stock worth $1,752,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

