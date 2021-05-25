Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.