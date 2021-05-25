Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.