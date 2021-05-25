IndexIQ Advisors LLC Takes $2.95 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

NDAQ opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average of $142.69. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.23 and a 52-week high of $166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.