Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.63.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

