Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $424.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.28. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $240.98 and a 12 month high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

