D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 14,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,688,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,332,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 11.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 208.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 45,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE GE opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

