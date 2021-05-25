D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.05% of Quanta Services worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of PWR opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $63,881.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

