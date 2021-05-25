D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.44 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 368.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.