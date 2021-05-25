D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 234.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU opened at $292.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.33 and its 200 day moving average is $228.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.09. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.01 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

