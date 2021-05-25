D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 50.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.