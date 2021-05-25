Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,118 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 67,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the period. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,134,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,989.6% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $98.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.49.

