Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 3,514 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average is $136.76. The stock has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

