Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

MGV opened at $101.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $102.73.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

