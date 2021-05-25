REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $62.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.22. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after buying an additional 899,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after buying an additional 870,668 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after buying an additional 773,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $15,189,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,828,000 after buying an additional 216,821 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

