Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.12 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of FactSet Research Systems worth $32,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $39,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

Shares of FDS opened at $328.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.01 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.29.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

