Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26,175.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,276,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after purchasing an additional 979,357 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,191,000 after purchasing an additional 392,828 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $7,773,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,615 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BIP opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $55.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 417.14%.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

