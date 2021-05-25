Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $2.98 Million in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 6,833,486 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,407,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 106.4% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Shares of EWG opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

