Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.87 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50.

