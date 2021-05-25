SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,717,000 after purchasing an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 143,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,155,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $493.01 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $310.16 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $493.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.