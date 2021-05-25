Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $108.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

