Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 280,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $51,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.02 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $316.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.72, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.76.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.