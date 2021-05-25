Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after buying an additional 1,519,308 shares during the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

